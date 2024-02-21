Set up agriculture training centres and improve research: G. K Mani

February 21, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

PMK floor leader G. K. Mani on Tuesday sought that agricultural university should be set up at four places in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, after the Agricultural Budget was presented in the Assembly, Mr. Mani said, “There should be more centres to provide training in agriculture and research should be improved. Just like how wheat is being prioritised in North India, Tamil Nadu must give importance to millets. Oil seeds should be encouraged.”

Mr. Mani also said cattle and poultry farmers should be given subsidies. “It is not enough to give it to few farmers,” he said adding agro-based industries should be encouraged more and cold storages should be set up.