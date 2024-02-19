GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Budget 2024 | Allocation for Sennaanur exploration raises hopes in Krishnagiri

February 19, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The budgetary allocation for exploratory archaeological excavation at Sennaanur in Uthangarai in Krishnagiri has peaked hopes.

C. Govindaraj, Curator, Krishnagiri Government Museum, expressed the hope that the exploration would yield “great results”. Sennaanur site came into spotlight when bricks of the Sangam period were found last year.

“It is an actual early historic site where terracotta artefacts, russet coated painted ware, red and blackware were found. It is also here the preliminary evidence of brick structures of the Sangam period is seen. It is one of the three sites in Krishnagiri where bricks were found,” said Mr. Govindaraj.

The Krishnagiri Historic Research and Documentation Team first started an archaeological exploration 4 to 5 years ago in Sennaanur “When we found the site had rich potential, we informed the State department,” Mr. Govindaraj said. Earlier, there were explorations in Boodhinatham in neighbouring Dharmapuri that did not yield much.

But, Sennanur on the foothills is anticipated to become an archaeological treasure trove like Keeladi, according to Mr. Govindaraj.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.