GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 | Traditional paddy varieties to be cultivated on 10,000 acres

A total of 200 tonnes traditional paddy variety seeds, including Aruvadham Kuruvai, Poonkar, Thooyamalli and Mappillai Samba, will be distributed to farmers across the State this year, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said

February 20, 2024 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Seeds of traditional paddy varieties were being produced under the ‘Nel’ Jayaraman Mission on Conservation of Traditional Paddy Varieties. File photograph used for representational purposes only

Seeds of traditional paddy varieties were being produced under the ‘Nel’ Jayaraman Mission on Conservation of Traditional Paddy Varieties. File photograph used for representational purposes only

T.N. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, said traditional paddy varieties including Aruvadham Kuruvai, Poonkar, Thooyamalli, Seeraga Samba, Mappillai Samba, Sivan Samba and Karuppu Kavuni would be cultivated on 10,000 acres across the State, in 2025-26.

In the Agriculture Budget the Minister presented in the Assembly, he said seeds of traditional paddy varieties were being produced under the ‘Nel’ Jayaraman Mission on Conservation of Traditional Paddy Varieties. In the current year,  200 tonnes of traditional paddy variety seeds would be produced at State Seed Farms for cultivation in an area of 10,000 acres. These seeds will be distributed to farmers in all districts. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been allotted for this purpose.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Agriculture / agricultural research and technology / agriculture / arable farming / traditional food

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.