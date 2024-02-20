T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 | Traditional paddy varieties to be cultivated on 10,000 acres

February 20, 2024 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

T.N. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, said traditional paddy varieties including Aruvadham Kuruvai, Poonkar, Thooyamalli, Seeraga Samba, Mappillai Samba, Sivan Samba and Karuppu Kavuni would be cultivated on 10,000 acres across the State, in 2025-26.

In the Agriculture Budget the Minister presented in the Assembly, he said seeds of traditional paddy varieties were being produced under the ‘Nel’ Jayaraman Mission on Conservation of Traditional Paddy Varieties. In the current year, 200 tonnes of traditional paddy variety seeds would be produced at State Seed Farms for cultivation in an area of 10,000 acres. These seeds will be distributed to farmers in all districts. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been allotted for this purpose.