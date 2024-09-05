Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rains LIVE updates: Rainfall set to return to Telangana; two districts under orange alert, 10 under yellow alert

Rainfall is set to return to Telangana, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for two districts and a yellow alert for ten districts on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected in isolated parts across all districts of Telangana, the bulletin states.

Andhra Pradesh may also face another wet spell this week as low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal again by Thursday, according to IMD.

On Wednesday, many places in the State received light to moderate rainfall. While Srikrishnapatnam of Rajanagaram mandal of East Godavari district received 54 mm of rainfall till 9 pm, more than 58 areas received above 10 mm of rainfall on the date and more than 100 areas received light rainfall under the influence of the active south-west monsoon.

