GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rains LIVE updates: Rainfall set to return to Telangana; two districts under orange alert, 10 under yellow alert

Andhra Pradesh may also face another wet spell this week as low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal again

Updated - September 05, 2024 08:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People from Ajith Singh Nagar and other areas have started walking towards the Alluri Sitarama Raju circle near the canal to leave for other places, in Vijayawada.

People from Ajith Singh Nagar and other areas have started walking towards the Alluri Sitarama Raju circle near the canal to leave for other places, in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Rainfall is set to return to Telangana, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for two districts and a yellow alert for ten districts on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected in isolated parts across all districts of Telangana, the bulletin states.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain Highlights from September 4, 2024

Andhra Pradesh may also face another wet spell this week as low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal again by Thursday, according to IMD.

On Wednesday, many places in the State received light to moderate rainfall. While Srikrishnapatnam of Rajanagaram mandal of East Godavari district received 54 mm of rainfall till 9 pm, more than 58 areas received above 10 mm of rainfall on the date and more than 100 areas received light rainfall under the influence of the active south-west monsoon.

Follow our live updates:

  • September 05, 2024 08:08
    Is the deluge in Vijayawada a man-made tragedy?

    Is the deluge in Vijayawada a man-made tragedy?

    Budameru drain in Andhra Pradesh sparks political debate as flooding of residential areas exposes man-made tragedy.

  • September 05, 2024 07:49
    Rainfall set to return to Telangana; two districts under orange alert, 10 under yellow alert

    Rainfall is set to return to Telangana, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for two districts and a yellow alert for ten districts.

    According to IMD’s bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall (orange alert) is expected in isolated areas of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts. Meanwhile, heavy rain (yellow alert) is likely to occur at isolated locations in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

    Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected in isolated parts across all districts of Telangana, the bulletin states.

  • September 05, 2024 07:48
    IMD issues fresh rainfall alert to Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh may face another wet spell this week as low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal again by Thursday, September 5, according to India Meteorological Department.

    On Wednesday, many places in the State received light to moderate rainfall. While Srikrishnapatnam of Rajanagaram mandal of East Godavari district received 54 mm of rainfall till 9 pm, more than 58 areas received above 10 mm of rainfall on the date and more than 100 areas received light rainfall under the influence of the active south-west monsoon.

    Due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, low pressure is formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

    According to IMD, moderate to heavy to very heavy rains with lightning are likely to occur in many parts of Andhra Pradesh until September 10.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:48 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Andhra Pradesh / rains / weather / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.