T.N. Budget 2024 | Olympic academies to be set up in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and the Nilgiris

February 19, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government will establish four Olympic Academies in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and the Nilgiris to provide world-class training in various sports including badminton, volleyball, basketball and athletics, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday, February 19, 2024.

In his budget speech in the Assembly, the Minister said these academies were part of a goal to make Tamil Nadu the sports capital of India, and, apart from providing world-class training, they would also serve as Centres for Sports Science. A sum of ₹440 crore has been allocated for this scheme under the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

Click here to read the full text of Tamil Nadu Budget speech 2024

The Minister said a Kalaignar Sports Kit containing 33 items of exercise and sports equipment, including for cricket, volleyball, football, badminton and silambam, would be provided to every village panchayat of the State.

Also, the Chief Minister’s Youth Festivals would be conducted throughout the State to harness the energy of young people, nurture their interests in various fields, and to mould them into globally acclaimed achievers. “Competitions in elocution, singing, music, and dance will be held to showcase the artistic talents of young individuals,” he said.

Six centres for para-sportspersons

The Minister said the government was firmly committed to the principles of inclusive growth and as part of this endeavour, six sports centres, exclusively for para-sportspersons were being established for the first time in the country.

“With the aim of enhancing the skills of disabled sportspersons, these centres will have specialised playgrounds for various sports including badminton, volleyball, and fencing,” he said.

Additionally, Mr. Thennarasu said India’s first Tamil Nadu Olympic Water Sports Academy would be established in Pirappanvalasai in Ramanathapuram district. “This initiative aims to stimulate the interest of young people in water sports, while also establishing world class infrastructure for aquatic sports”, he added.