₹500 crore allotted as incentive for paddy procurement in Tamil Nadu

February 21, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

A sum of ₹500 crore will be allocated as incentive for the Tamil Nadu government’s paddy procurement, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, while presenting the Agriculture Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He also said that paddy storage structures have been constructed in 18 places at a cost of ₹238 crore to protect the foodgrain at the direct procurement stations from natural calamities. Six new modernised rice mills would be commissioned by the government, with private contribution to further increase rice processing capacity, he said.

A total of 55 direct paddy procurement stations with a capacity of 250 metric tons were being set up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Cauvery delta desilting

During 2024-2025, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed to take up 919 desilting works, estimated at a cost of ₹110 crore, along 5,338 km of rivers, canals, and channels in the Cauvery delta districts, the Minister said.

As per the directions of the Chief Minister, budget provision has been made in the Budget Estimate, and desilting works would be carried out before the onset of southwest monsoon, he said, and added that through this intervention, delivery of Cauvery water to the tail-end areas would be ensured.