Same empty budget announcements year after year: BJP TN president K. Annamalai slams DMK’s budget for 2024-25

The TN BJP president accuses the DMK government of renaming Central government schemes and claim credit.

February 19, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
BJP T.N. president K. Annamalai says no new schemes were announced in the Tamil Nadu Budget. File photo

BJP T.N. president K. Annamalai says no new schemes were announced in the Tamil Nadu Budget. File photo | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The State BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday said that the Tamil Nadu government has made the same empty announcements, which it has been making for the last three years in this year’s Budget as well.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said that the State government has made announcements about river restoration, purchase of new buses in its budget for the last three years.

“There have been no signs of implementation. While it is not par for the course for DMK to claim credit for Central government schemes, does the DMK believe that it is enough to rename Centrally funded schemes?” he asked.

Mr. Annamalai added, “The DMK government has not set aside any funds to implement what they promised in their manifesto. Instead, their only intention seems to be to rename schemes after late DMK leader Karunanidhi.”

Apart from wasting public money for the sake of publicity, Mr. Annamalai said that no new schemes have been announced in public interest.

“It has left the people of Tamil Nadu stranded,” he said.

