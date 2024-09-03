GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi leaves for two-nation visit to Brunei and Singapore

‘Both countries are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision’, said Modi in his departure statement.

Published - September 03, 2024 09:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Brunei Darussalam, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Brunei Darussalam, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) embarked on a visit to Singapore, and Brunei Darussalam, which will be the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister.

Also read: In Brunei, Modi to sign space cooperation pact, discuss boosting sagging trade, energy ties with Sultan

“Over the next two days, will be visiting Brunei Darussalam and Singapore. During the various engagements in these nations, the focus will be on further deepening India’s ties with them,” Mr. Modi posted a message on X.

Ahead of his departure to Brunei Darussalam and Singapore, Mr. Modi said he looked forward to his meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights.

From Brunei, Mr. Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong,” said Mr. Modi. The Prime Minister will also meet with leaders of the Singapore’s vibrant business community.

“Both countries are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision. I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and the larger ASEAN region,” Mr. Modi said.

Related Topics

international relations / diplomacy / Brunei / Singapore / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.