Global Education (GEDU) has partnered with Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet, in London to open affiliate schools in India and the United Arab Emirates.

Two QE international schools are planned for India in the first instance, one in GIFT City (the new financial and technology hub in Gujarat province) and the other in Gurugram (the satellite city near Delhi). One school is initially planned for UAE, with Dubai the likely location. Each school will have their own headteacher, senior leadership team and dedicated teaching staff.

Founded in 1573 by a royal charter from Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Elizabeth's is a state funded school with over 450 years of rich heritage and a pioneering tradition. The school provides a rounded education to pupils from diverse and modest backgrounds, based on merit. In 2023, only one school in the UK outperformed Queen Elizabeth's at A Level, a press release said.

In 2023, 45 pupils secured places at Oxford and Cambridge, and 50 went on to study medicine or dentistry. In 2024, 55% of leavers were offered places at QS World Top five universities, including 62 at Oxford or Cambridge. Global Education Holdings Limited (GEDU) is a UK registered and based education business.

The new Queen Elizabeth's Schools in India and UAE will bear the QE name and branding and will draw upon Queen Elizabeth's Barnet's ethos and educational methodology.

Unlike QE Barnet, a boys' day school, the QE international schools will be co-educational, some accepting children from kindergarten. Also, unlike QE Barnet, the international schools will be fee-paying and not state funded.

New Schools will be managed by GEDU.