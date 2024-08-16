GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Assembly elections 2024: EC to announce schedule for State polls

Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after ten years as the last assembly election was held in 2014

Updated - August 16, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of a voter getting her finger inked

Representational image of a voter getting her finger inked | Photo Credit: PTI

The Assembly elections for Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir are due to be held later this year as the Election Commission announces the schedule for the State polls today.

The schedule will include dates of filing of nominations, polling and declaration of results. 

ALSO READ: Election Commission begins work on polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand

On August 14, the Election Commission held a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In December last year, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to conclude the election process in the Union territory by September 30, 2024.

The terms of the existing legislative Assemblies will end on November 3 (Haryana), November 26 (Maharashtra) and January 5, 2025 (Jharkhand) and polls are required to be conducted before the completion of their terms.

Follow the latest updates here:
  • August 16, 2024 12:40
    J&K: IGPs, DIGs among several senior police officers transferred, intel wing gets new chief

    In a major shakeup in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, several senior officers were transferred by the administration on Friday while the intelligence wing got a new chief.

    In three separate orders, the Jammu and Kashmir administration transferred senior police officers with immediate effect.

    This came a day after senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was appointed as Special DG of Jammu and Kashmir Police. He will assume the role of the force’s chief following the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

    The developments in the Union Territory’s police force as well as several transfers and posting of officials in the civil administration are seen by many as a precursor to the assembly election in the Union Territory that has to be held before September 30, a deadline set by the Supreme Court.

    -PTI

  • August 16, 2024 12:36
    Election Commission set to announce schedule at 3 p.m.

    The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections of various States on Friday (August 16, 2024), at 3 p.m. 

    The poll body had kicked off preparations for holding Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir in June by updating electoral rolls in these States. 

    Read the story here.

election / Jammu and Kashmir / Haryana / Jharkhand / Maharashtra / voting / Assembly Elections

