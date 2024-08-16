Assembly elections 2024: EC to announce schedule for State polls

The Assembly elections for Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir are due to be held later this year as the Election Commission announces the schedule for the State polls today.

The schedule will include dates of filing of nominations, polling and declaration of results.

On August 14, the Election Commission held a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In December last year, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to conclude the election process in the Union territory by September 30, 2024.

The terms of the existing legislative Assemblies will end on November 3 (Haryana), November 26 (Maharashtra) and January 5, 2025 (Jharkhand) and polls are required to be conducted before the completion of their terms.