Coronavirus: Migrants returning to Bareilly forced to take bath in the open with sanitiser

Migrant labourers returning to their homes from cities were forced by the administration in Bareilly to take an open bath in groups with sanitiser solution before they were allowed entry into the district.

As per a footage of the incident, a group of migrants, including women, were seen squatting on the road near a checkpoint in Bareilly as officials in full protection gear spray a solution through a hose pipe on them. The migrants are not only clothed but also have their luggage strapped onto their bodies even as they get drenched. While at least two officials film the incident, one of them can be heard asking the migrants to keep their eyes closed.

The nodal officer in-charge of COVID-19 in Bareilly, Ashok Gautam, confirmed that the administration did bathe the migrants with sanitiser, chlorine mixed with water, but clarified it was not a chemical solution.

Mr. Gautam said the administration had resorted to spraying the migrants with the sanitisers after the huge rush of incoming migrants who arrived in special buses run by the government. “We tried to keep them safe, asked them to shut their eyes,” he said.

Mr. Gautam also justified the step, saying it was necessary to eradicate the possible spread of the disease.

“It's natural they will get wet. It was out attempt to get the clothes wet as it would be better so that whatever signs of virus possibly on it (clothes) will get destroyed,” Mr. Gautam told The Hindu.

“It's more important to save them...getting wet does not mean much,” he said.

The official also said the bathing of migrants would not happen again as their rush into the district had stopped.