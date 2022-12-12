  1. EPaper
Several Indian soldiers injured in clashes with Chinese PLA on December 9 in first such incident since Galwan

A defence official with knowledge of the matter said that the injuries on the “Chinese side were much higher than on the Indian side.”

December 12, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Vijaita Singh,Dinakar Peri
Army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies drive towards Leh. Photo used for representation purpose only.

Army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies drive towards Leh. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Yawar Nazir

Several Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Yangtse, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, multiple sources told The Hindu.

Confirming that the incident has occurred, a defence official with knowledge of the matter, without giving the specifics, said that the injuries on the “Chinese side were much higher than on the Indian side.”

Also read: PLA museum highlights 1962, Galwan clashes

This is the first incident of its kind after the June 15, 2020 incident when 20 Indian soldiers were killed and several others were injured in violent clashes with the PLA troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Several senior officials while confirming that the incident took place declined to comment on the specifics of the incident. There was no response from the Army to questions sent till the time of going to print.

According to another source, few soldiers sustained fractured limbs during the skirmish and are said to be recuperating at a hospital in Guwahati. Around 600 PLA soldiers were present when the clashes took place, the source said.

This is not the first time the area in Arunachal Pradesh has seen a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops. Since the boundary is undefined, Indian and Chinese troops often face-off while patrolling the area. In October 2021, a similar incident had taken place when some Chinese soldiers of a large patrol team were detained for few hours by the Indian Army they engaged in a minor face-off and clashed near Yangtse.

