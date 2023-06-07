HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lanka police arrest Tamil legislator Ponnambalam 

The development comes days after two men dressed in plain clothes turned up at a meeting of Mr. Ponnambalam and members of a local sports club in Jaffna

June 07, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Colombo

Meera Srinivasan
Meera Srinivasan
 Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam being released on bail. Photo: Twitter/@TnpfOrg

 Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam being released on bail. Photo: Twitter/@TnpfOrg

Sri Lanka police arrested Tamil legislator and Tamil National People’s Front Leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam at his Colombo residence early on June 7, on charges of “obstructing police duties”, hours before the Jaffna MP was scheduled to raise a breach of privilege matter in Parliament. He was later released on bail.

The development comes days after two men dressed in plain clothes turned up at a meeting of Mr. Ponnambalam and members of a local sports club in Jaffna, in Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority Northern Province, and reportedly assaulted him.

In a video statement released following the June 2 incident, the Jaffna legislator, who is the son of the late Tamil politician and lawyer Kumar Ponnambalam, said the men identified as CID officials, but refused to show their identity cards when asked. Mr. Ponnambalam further said one of the men “assaulted” him when challenged, while another was seen “pointing a gun” at him. “If this is how a member of Parliament is treated, then everyone can imagine how the general Tamil population in the north-east are treated… The police in the north and east continue to act as an occupational, hostile force,” he said.

Ahead of Wednesday’s arrest the police asked Mr. Ponnambalam to produce himself to the Maruthenkerni police in Jaffna to record a statement and obtained a magistrate court order banning the legislator from travel abroad until then. However, the Tamil MP had sought time from the parliamentary Speaker to raise the breach of privilege issue in the House on Wednesday.

Few MPs from the southern, Sinhala majority areas commented on the development. Fellow Jaffna parliamentarian from the Tamil National Alliance M.A. Sumanthiran said in a tweet: “Police insisting that @GGPonnambalam should go to #Maruthankerni today itself to make a statement or threatening to #arrest him is totally #illegal and violates his #privilege as an #MP. He is being prevented from attending the ongoing #Parliament sessions today. #repression.”

Related Topics

Sri Lanka / arrest / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.