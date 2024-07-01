GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana electricity bills can’t be paid through payment gateways anymore

Updated - July 01, 2024 04:03 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 03:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

B. Chandrashekhar
Power utilities in Telangana announced that electricity bill payments through payment gateways and banks has been stopped from July 1, 2024. They have asked consumers to make the payments through their official website or mobile app.

Power utilities in Telangana announced that electricity bill payments through payment gateways and banks has been stopped from July 1, 2024. They have asked consumers to make the payments through their official website or mobile app. | Photo Credit: Handle @tgspdcl on X

In a move that is likely to cause inconvenience in payment of monthly energy bills, the power utilities in Telangana – TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL – has asked all their consumers to make the payments through their official website or mobile app since payment through all payment gateways and banks has been stopped from Monday, July 1.

End to use of payment gateways such as PhonePe, Paytm, AmazonPay, GooglePay to pay electricity bills

According to authorities of TGSPDCL, the decision has been taken as per the directions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It will put an end to use of payment gateways such as PhonePe, Paytm, AmazonPay, GooglePay and through several banks. When contacted, officials stated that a sizeable chunk of consumers in the urban areas had been using such payment gateways to pay their monthly energy bills all these years.

The option to pay electricity bills through website of TGSPDCL

The option to pay electricity bills through website of TGSPDCL | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://tgsouthernpower.org/

No app for iPhone users

The officials said the directions were issued to power utilities across the country. In response to a social media post by the distribution utility (TGSPDCL), several consumers termed it a “harsh step”. Some consumers pointed out that there was no app for iPhone users as it was not available. Some suggested making the bill payments BBPS compliant and some others remarked that the move was a step backwards from digital India.

