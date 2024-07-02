GIFT a SubscriptionGift
27 killed in stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede in Hathras

Published - July 02, 2024 04:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An injured being taken to the hospital after a stampede broke out at a religious gathering, in Hathras district on July 2, 2024.

An injured being taken to the hospital after a stampede broke out at a religious gathering, in Hathras district on July 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 27 people were killed in stampede after a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on July 2.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh told news agency PTI the incident occurred at a ‘satsang’ in Pulrai village.

“Twenty-seven bodies have arrived in Etah hospital. Among those killed are 23 women, three children and a man,” the official told reporters.

He said people had gathered large numbers for the event.

The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandara Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede. He instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures.

(With PTI inputs)

