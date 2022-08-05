China halts climate, military ties with U.S. over Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

China had announced unspecified sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit earlier this week to Taiwan

In this photo released by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu gestures while speaking with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she prepares to leave Taipei, Taiwan. | Photo Credit: AP

China had announced unspecified sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit earlier this week to Taiwan

China says it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the U.S. on issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The measures announced Friday are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. China is holding threatening military exercises in six zones off Taiwan's coasts.

Missiles were also fired over Taiwan, defense officials told state media. China opposes the self-governing island having its own engagements with foreign governments.

The Foreign Ministry said dialogue between area commanders and defense department heads would be canceled, along with talks on military maritime safety. Cooperation on returning illegal immigrants, criminal investigations, transnational crime, illegal drugs and climate change would be suspended, the ministry said.

China sanctions Nancy Pelosi

Earlier, China had announced unspecified sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit earlier this week to Taiwan. A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Friday that Pelosi had disregarded China’s concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims.

Pelosi was the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the self-governing island in 25 years. China claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes it having its own engagements with foreign governments.