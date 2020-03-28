Migrants throng Yamuna Expressway in a bid to reach home

The ‘Zero Point’ on the Yamuna Expressway became ground zero for a ceaseless sea of migrant workers putting their urge to reach home above the need to practise social distancing lest they contract the Coronavirus here on Saturday.

Headed mainly to Agra, Aligarh and Lucknow, migrant workers and their families thronged the location — a few metres from where the Yamuna Expressway which connects Uttar Pradesh’s Gautambuddha Nagar to Agra commences — to try their luck at boarding a vehicle — any vehicle en route home.

The district administration, early on Saturday morning, announced that 200 state-run buses had been arranged to ferry commuters to various locations every two hours from the area.

“I want to go to Kanpur; since there are no trains available, any form of transport which takes me anywhere from here will do at this point,” said Manish Kumar who said he used to work at a cloth factory which has been shut for a week now.

“I had a small wholesale fruits business. The weather changed and all my stock got destroyed because there was no one to supply ice. I’d rather go home than go hungry here,” said Kapil who was looking to travel home to Agra.

A head constable posted at the Alpha 2 police station, who requested that he not be named, deployed on the Expressway said the number of commuters had increased since the Uttar Pradesh government’s announcement on Saturday morning.

“We were trying to help as many people as we could get on private vehicles earlier, after the announcement this morning, buses operated by the UPSRTC have been deployed. We are trying to ensure that as many passengers as possible get aboard so they can go home,” he said.