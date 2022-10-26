Digital footprints of Mubin, associates under scanner, says DGP

Heightened security arrangements across Tamil Nadu following the car explosion

The digital footprint of Jameesha Mubin, the man who was killed in the early-morning explosion in Coimbatore on Sunday, and his associates are under the scanner of cyber-forensic experts of the Tamil Nadu Police.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said on Tuesday that this would help to unravel the motive and the target of the failed bomb attack.

“Experts in the cyber-crime wing are analysing the mobile phone call details and other social media/online activities of Mubin and his associates. This will help in unravelling the target of attack, the source of explosives and other details of the conspiracy. Timely intervention of the police deployed at a checkpoint in the locality helped to avert an untoward incident,” Mr. Sylendra Babu told The Hindu.

While the source of explosives was suspected to be Kerala, special teams were formed to investigate how Mubin managed to procure them since he was under the surveillance of the Central/State security and intelligence agencies.

“He was under the watch of the State police and Central agencies. We are aware of his contacts with some suspects arrested by the National Investigation Agency. But it is abundantly clear that we stopped him from carrying out any terror act. Adequate police personnel were deployed at the checkpoint near the Kottai Easwaran Kovil as part of the security arrangements for Deepavali. On seeing the police approach the car, Mubin probably tried to escape or did something which accidentally triggered the blast,” the DGP said.

High alert

Meanwhile, a high level of alert has been sounded in Tamil Nadu. Armed security personnel have taken position at vital installations and on office and residential premises of prominent Hindu organisation leaders. On the instructions of Mr. Sylendra Babu, the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts have intensified security at major places of worship, railway stations, airports, seaports and other sensitive establishments. A list of persons who came to the adverse notice of the police for their allegiance to banned organisations has been shared with the security agencies.

“The DGP has instructed us to conduct searches on explosives godowns to check the stock and sales details in recent months. Stringent action would be taken against any person stocking explosives purchased without proof for any purpose. Besides enhanced night patrolling and vehicle checks, random checks are being conducted on houses located in remote areas,” a senior police officer said.