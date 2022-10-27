Coimbatore car blast | Police arrest suspected mastermind’s relative

Afsar Khan played a very important role in the entire conspiracy by sourcing raw materials required to make explosives.

Security has been intensified in Coimbatore following the explosion of a car in front of Kottai Easwaran Kovil in the city on Sunday October 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Afsar Khan played a very important role in the entire conspiracy by sourcing raw materials required to make explosives.

The police on Thursday, October 27, 2022 arrested a sixth person for his alleged involvement in the early morning car blast in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 23.

The accused, identified as Afsar Khan, 28, of Vincent Road, is a relative of the blast's suspected mastermind Jameesha Mubin who was charred to death in the explosion.

#Coimbatore car blast: A surveillance camera footage, which showed a heavy object being moved out of Jameesha Mubin's residence at Kottaimedu around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday, helped the police zero in on the five suspects. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/I04plaQWOH — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) October 25, 2022

Sources privy to the investigation said, Khan played a very important role in the entire conspiracy by sourcing raw materials required to make explosives.

Khan is accused of having procured some of the raw materials through e-commerce websites.

Following the blast, a search at Mubin’s residence on October 23 had unearthed a large quantity of raw materials such as potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulfur and charcoal.

A senior police officer said Khan also helped Mubin in mixing some of the raw materials which the latter carried in the exploded car in three small cans along with nails and marbles. Two LPG cylinders were also in the car, of which one exploded.

Also read: Annamalai blames T.N. government for failing to disclose adequate details about Coimbatore blast

On Wednesday, the police searched Khan's residence and seized a laptop which the cyber cell examined. It is suspected he used the device to order the raw materials online.

Meanwhile, the police started interrogation of the five other accused, namely Muhammad Thalha, 25, Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, Muhammad Riyas, 27, Firoz Ismail, 27, and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 27. The fifth judicial magistrate court on Wednesday granted three days custody of the five men to the police for interrogation.