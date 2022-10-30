DMK govt. acting against interests of Hindus: Arjun Sampath

The DMK government is acting against the interests of the followers of the Hindu religion, alleged Indu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath in Coimbatore on Sunday.

After visiting the car blast site and the Samgameswarar temple at Kottaimedu, he claimed the blast was planned to disrupt Deepavali celebrations in Coimbatore.

“The DMK government has been acting against the interest of Hindus. Demolition of temples continues across the State,” he alleged. “Why has Chief Minister M.K. Stalin not condemned the incident so far,” he questioned.

“The approach roads to the temple are encroached, and the temple consecration ceremony was pending for more than 20 years because of the DMK,” he claimed. By referring to the 1998 bomb blast incident in Coimbatore he said, “For the past 25 years an undeclared war had been waged against the people of Coimbatore by the fundamentalist forces.”

“Since the National Investigation Agency took up the case [on a recommendation from the TN government] , the persons involved in the case could not escape, and they would be punished in accordance with the law,” he said. Later, the police detained him when he tried to stage a demonstration.