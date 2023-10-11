HamberMenu
T.N. BJP leader Annamalai opposes release of Coimbatore bomb blast case convicts

Mr. Annamalai alleged that “minority appeasement” seemed to to have taken the driver’s seat for the DMK, while the safety of those who elected the party, had taken a back seat

October 11, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai, T.N. BJP State president

K. Annamalai, T.N. BJP State president | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday expressed hope that “good sense” would prevail and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would stop measures to release convicts of the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case.

In a message on the microblogging site X, he pointed out that the Supreme Court recently rejected the bail petition of a few of these convicts. “Despite all this, the Tamil Nadu Assembly [on Tuesday, October 10, 2023] discussed the release of terrorists serving life imprisonment for their involvement in the Coimbatore bomb blast and other heinous acts,” he said.

T.N. Assembly | 335 life prisoners including nine Muslims released prematurely: CM Stalin

Terming all the convicts in the case as radical Islamic fundamentalists, he alleged that “minority appeasement” seemed to to have taken the driver’s seat for a few [politicians] while the safety of those who elected them, has taken a back seat.

Core committee meeting

Meanwhile, the meeting of the core committee of the Tamil Nadu BJP, which was postponed from its originally scheduled date of October 3, took place on October 10. BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh took part in the meeting, besides senior functionaries from its State unit.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mr. Santhosh said measures for further strengthening of the party, ahead of the 2024 general elections were discussed. He said the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the past nine years and the failures of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu since 2021 were also discussed.

Referring to the attachment of properties owned by DMK MP A. Raja in a benami company by the Enforcement Directorate, he alleged that this was more evidence on how corrupt the DMK was.

