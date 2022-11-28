Kishore K. Swamy questioned for his tweet on Coimbatore car blast

November 28, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, on Monday questioned Kishore K. Swamy, who is known for his controversial social media posts, in a case registered for a tweet on the recent car explosion in the city. The fourth judicial magistrate court allowed the cybercrime police to question him for six hours from 4 p.m.

Swamy was booked earlier this month for a tweet on the last rites of Jameesha Mubin, who was killed in the car explosion in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu on October 23. The police booked him after finding a tweet dated October 25 “highly objectionable, dangerous, hateful and disturbing the peace between two sects.”

According to the police, the tweet said the Jamaats denied permission for Mubin’s burial. It also referred to Mubin as an inexperienced person in setting explosives, said the police. The police came across the tweet, which he had deleted later, while monitoring social media for hateful posts and contents related to the car blast.

He was booked for offence under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by cybercrime sub-inspector H. Muthu. Swamy was brought to the cybercrime station for questioning.