National Investigation Agency files charge sheet against 6 persons in Coimbatore car blast case

April 20, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet before the special court in Poonamallee on Thursday in connection with the car bomb blast that occurred in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022.

A vehicle-borne Improvised Explosives Device (V-IED) driven by Jameesha Mubin had blown up in front of the temple, killing him in the blast. Investigations had revealed Mubin was inspired by ISIS ideology to carry out the attack. Later, the NIA had taken up the investigation.

A pen drive recovered from Mohammed Asarutheen contained videos recordings of Jameesha Mubin, where he had identified himself as a member of Daulat-e-Islamia (or Islamic State). He had spoken extensively on his intention to commit a suicide terror attack against the ‘kafirs’ (non-believers) and to become a martyr.

Mubin was inspired by the bayans (sermons) of Zahran Hashim, a radical Islamic cleric of Sri Lanka, who masterminded the Easter Serial Suicide Bomb attacks in 2019, which killed around 260 people. Mubin wanted to orchestrate a similar kind of attack against the ‘kafirs’ in India, the NIA said.

Handwritten notes were recovered from Mubin’s residence that criticised the existing democratic system as not being in line with Islamic laws. There were also mentions of ‘targets’, which included government office buildings, district courts and public locations like parks, railway stations and a few other local temples.

Mubin was allegedly aided and assisted by his associates – Mohammed Asarutheen, Mohammed Thalha, Firos, Mohammed Riyas, Navas and Afsar Khan – to plan and prepare for the attack.

While the charges for the offences committed by Mubin are abetted following his death, Asarutheen, Thalha, Firos, Riyas, Navas and Afsar have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act., the NIA added.