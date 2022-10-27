Coimbatore car blast Tamil Nadu

Constitute Anti-Terrorism squad in Coimbatore, says Krishnasamy

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 15:45 IST

He questioned why the DMK government, which advocates for state autonomy, had recommended handing over the investigation of the Coimbatore cylinder blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Puthiya Tamilagam founder-president K. Krishnasamy. File | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy on Thursday urged the State government to constitute a permanent Anti-Terrorism Squad based at Coimbatore to keep a vigil round-the-clock in the city. Addressing journalists in Coimbatore, questioned why the ruling DMK government, which advocates for state autonomy, had recommended handing over the investigation of the Coimbatore cylinder blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Instead, the Union and State governments have to investigate the case together, he felt. He urged the Chief Minister to visit Coimbatore, to alleviate what he called “fear among the public”. The State government is duty-bound to maintain the law and order in the state. “The officials have to explore the antecedents of this incident so that the law and order in the entire state could be maintained properly,” he said.



