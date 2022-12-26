  1. EPaper
Coimbatore car blast | NIA conducts field investigation for second day

NIA sleuths took the five accused men for the field investigation

December 26, 2022 04:55 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers continued their field investigation for the second day on Monday, in the Coimbatore car blast case.

NIA sleuths took the five accused men — Muhammad Azharudheen, Afsar Khan, Firoz Ismail, Umar Faaruq, and Ferose Khan, who were arrested for their alleged links to the October 23 car blast, to Anbu Nagar, G.M. Nagar, and near a shopping mall for the investigation.

On Sunday, the officials took them to various places for investigation. So far, nine persons have been arrested in the case of blast near the Sangameswarar temple, in which Jamesha Mubin, the suspected mastermind, was killed.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore / act of terror / national security / terrorism (crime)

