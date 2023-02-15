HamberMenu
NIA conducts searches at Tiruchi

February 15, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A five-member team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting checks at New Raja Colony near Bheema Nagar in Tiruchi city at the house of Sheikh Dawood, said to be an IT professional.

The checks are said to be conducted in connection with the Coimbatore car blast incident that happened in October last year.

In Mayiladuthurai district, three NIA sleuths have been conducting searches at the residence of Mohammed Faisal, 32, said to be working as a driver abroad, at Chinnamelatheru in Vadakarai village near Tharangambadi.

