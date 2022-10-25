Coimbatore

Leaders of political parties call for communal peace in Coimbatore

A meeting of representatives of various political parties, headed by Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, on Tuesday called for communal peace in Coimbatore.

Expressing shock and concern over the recent incident of an explosion in a car in the city, the meeting attended by leaders of CPI, CPI (M), Congress, VCK, and TPDK said speedy action of the police averted a major incident in Coimbatore. However, “rumours” were affecting efforts by the police to identify the real culprits and avoid such untoward incidents in the future. While the meeting supported efforts to identify and punish the real culprits, the incident should not be related to a particular religion, a release issued after the meeting, said.


