Coimbatore blast: Police to hand over documents of case to NIA

A temporary office for the NIA has been opened; a proposal has also been mooted to increase the strength of the Special Investigation Cell of the Coimbatore police

A temporary office for the NIA has been opened; a proposal has also been mooted to increase the strength of the Special Investigation Cell of the Coimbatore police

The Coimbatore City police have been consolidating all the documents and evidence collected in the car blast case to be handed over to the team of officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, said City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan.

Mr. Balakrishnan said, “The city police had taken custody of five arrested persons and completed the first set of investigations. The police have been preparing and consolidating all the documents and material evidence collected so far, to be handed over to the NIA and the process would be completed by Saturday, from which the NIA officials would start the investigation.”

A temporary office for the NIA was opened in the premises of the Coimbatore City Armed Reserve at the Police Recruits School on Saturday. Seven officials from the NIA headed by Inspector S. Vignesh, investigating officer of the case, arrived at the temporary office on Saturday. The Commissioner added that two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, and eight other police personnel who were part of the special team would assist the investigating officer of the NIA in this case.

Proposal for increased strength of SIC

Mr. Balakrishnan also said that a proposal was being prepared to increase the strength of the Special Intelligence Cell (SIC) of the city police. The SIC has been functioning with a sanctioned strength of 15 with one Assistant Commissioner, two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, and eight other police personnel. Seven other police personnel were deputed to the SIC to speed up the investigation. In the proposal, one more inspector for administration purposes, and thirty more personnel are to be added to the team, with two for each of the 15 police stations under the city limits.