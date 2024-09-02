GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Review plea in Supreme Court against NEET-UG 24 judgement

Updated - September 02, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 01:47 pm IST

PTI
NEET candidates come out of a center in Coimbatore after finishing the test in August, 2024

NEET candidates come out of a center in Coimbatore after finishing the test in August, 2024

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order that rejected the holding of NEET-UG 2024 afresh. The top court in its August 2 order had said there was no sufficient material on record at present to indicate a systemic leak or malpractice compromising the integrity of the examination.

The review plea filed by Kajal Kumari has sought reconsideration of the apex court order.

The apex court had expanded the remit of the Centre-appointed panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan constituted to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which holds the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG), and recommend examination reforms.

The court had said since the remit of the panel has been expanded, the committee would submit its report by September 30 on various measures to rectify deficiencies in the examination system.

The top court had directed the NTA to ensure that all concerns highlighted by the court in its judgment are addressed and requested the seven-member committee to keep these issues in mind while making its recommendations.

Over 23 lakh students took the NEET-UG 2024 held on May 5 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.