Live

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates: CMs urge Centre to declare flood in State as national calamity

Telangana govt. releases ₹5 crore each to flood-affected districts; The Union Home Ministry dispatched eight NDRF teams that worked alongside the SDRF and the police

Updated - September 03, 2024 10:52 am IST

Published - September 03, 2024 10:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, 02-09-2024: The flood - affected people queued up for food and milk at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada city. Photo Giri KVS\The Hindu

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, 02-09-2024: The flood - affected people queued up for food and milk at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada city. Photo Giri KVS\The Hindu | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

As Telangana and Andhra Pradesh grapple with the aftermaths of floods and heavy rain, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in 10 districts of Telangana for Tuesday (September 3, 2024). A respite on Monday helped both state governments to go forward with relief operations. 

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited flood-affected areas - Nalgonda and Khammam. He said the government will set up a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to tackle emergencies like this in the future. Mr. Reddy conducted a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures. He also announced ₹5 crore each to flood-affected districts. 

Also read:Floods in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana leave thousands homeless

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the affected areas in Vijayawada past midnight on Monday (September 2, 2024). He spoke to the people who were stuck in their houses as several feet of water gushed from the Krishna river and Budameru rivulet. He also handed over food to the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called CM Naidu to ensure help and support from the centre.

Also read: Chinta Mohan asks Centre to extend ₹5,000 core as Andhra Pradesh flood relief

Follow this live blog for more updates:

  • September 03, 2024 10:52
    Milk factory submerged due to heavy flood in Vijayawada

    The milk factory in Vijayawada is seen submerged due to the heavy flood caused by downpours.

  • September 03, 2024 10:41
    18 substations in Telangana damaged in rains

    Chairman and managing director (CMD) of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Musharraf Faruqui asked field engineers and staff to speed up the restoration work as the Discom has suffered heavy infrastructure damage during the rain and winds in the past three days.

    Read more

  • September 03, 2024 10:33
    Locals in AP facing problems to get drinking water

    AP flood.jpg

    Due to heavy rains for the last four days, the locals are facing severe problems in getting drinking water. Municipal department officials are providing drinking water through tankers at Padamata High School Road in Vijayawada today

    Photo: G.N. RAO

  • September 03, 2024 10:27
    CM Revanth Reddy to visit affected areas today

    Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be visiting flood-affected areas in Mahabubabad district today, the second day of his tour to rain-hit places.

    According to official sources, Reddy stayed overnight in Khammam after visiting several places in the town accompanied by some of his cabinet colleagues.

    “The CM will leave for flood affected areas in Mahabubabad from Khammam today and will also hold a review meeting with officials on the situation,” sources said.

    - PTI

  • September 03, 2024 10:16
    CM Naidu urges Centre to declare floods in Andhra Pradesh a national calamity

    Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, is the “biggest disaster” he has witnessed in the state in his political career.

    He also said he would request the Central government to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity.

    “In my career, this is the biggest disaster...We had some events like Hudhud hurricane and Titli cyclone but compared to these, here the human suffering and property loss is the biggest,” he told a press conference at the NTR District Collectorate yesterday.

    -PTI

