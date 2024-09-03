As Telangana and Andhra Pradesh grapple with the aftermaths of floods and heavy rain, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in 10 districts of Telangana for Tuesday (September 3, 2024). A respite on Monday helped both state governments to go forward with relief operations.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited flood-affected areas - Nalgonda and Khammam. He said the government will set up a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to tackle emergencies like this in the future. Mr. Reddy conducted a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures. He also announced ₹5 crore each to flood-affected districts.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the affected areas in Vijayawada past midnight on Monday (September 2, 2024). He spoke to the people who were stuck in their houses as several feet of water gushed from the Krishna river and Budameru rivulet. He also handed over food to the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called CM Naidu to ensure help and support from the centre.

