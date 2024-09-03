Actor Jr NTR announced ₹50 lakhs donation each to Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which received floods due to heavy rains in the past few days. In a post on X, he announced the donation towards the flood relief measures taken up by the State governments and prayed for people of the Telugu States to recover from the calamity soon.

రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఇటీవల కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాల వల్ల జరుగుతున్న వరద భీభత్సం నన్ను ఎంతగానో కలచివేసింది. అతిత్వరగా ఈ విపత్తు నుండి తెలుగు ప్రజలు కోలుకోవాలని నేను ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.



వరద విపత్తు నుండి ఉపశమనం కోసం రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రభుత్వాలు తీసుకొనే చర్యలకి… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 3, 2024

Actor Vishwak Sen too pledged ₹5 lakhs donation to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the State.

In these devastating times of calamity, I am pledging a donation of ₹5 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the state. This contribution is a small step towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the floods.@revanth_anumula… — VishwakSen (@VishwakSenActor) September 3, 2024