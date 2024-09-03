GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jr NTR announces ₹50 lakh donation each to CM Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh hit by floods

Updated - September 03, 2024 11:54 am IST

Published - September 03, 2024 11:41 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu film actor Jr NTR. File

Telugu film actor Jr NTR. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Actor Jr NTR announced ₹50 lakhs donation each to Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which received floods due to heavy rains in the past few days. In a post on X, he announced the donation towards the flood relief measures taken up by the State governments and prayed for people of the Telugu States to recover from the calamity soon.

Actor Vishwak Sen too pledged ₹5 lakhs donation to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the State. 

