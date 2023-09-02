HamberMenu
NIA arrest of key accused in Coimbatore car blast case a ‘black mark’ for T.N. Government, says Annamalai

September 02, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The arrest of Mohammed Azarudeen, alias Azar, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case signifies a black mark for the DMK government and the police department for having dismissed it as a cylinder explosion, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Saturday.

Noting that Coimbatore was still not safe from danger, he said the State had no right to release those who had been arrested for indulging in extremist acts. The Governor must not sign the order, Mr. Annamalai told mediapersons. He said that the law and order situation had deteriorated in Tamil Nadu, and BJP members were being murdered by hired criminal elements. Countering Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s charge that the Centre had ignored Tamil Nadu’s development, Mr. Annamalai said the party had released a 13-page White Paper on the allotment of ₹10.76 lakh crore for undertaking various works in the State.

BJP was fully in favour of ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept in the interest of the country’s security, citing the necessity for the armed forces to stay put without periodic displacement in problematic places such as Northeastern region and the boundaryline of Kashmir. The AIADMK and TMC in Tamil Nadu had welcomed the idea, he said.

The BJP was certain about increasing its share of votes in Tamil Nadu by 30%, he said, when asked about the challenge posed by Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman to increase the vote share to 10%. The NDA alliance was poised to win in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, he said.

