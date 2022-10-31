Coimbatore car blast: T.N. CM Stalin felicitates police personnel

A “major untoward incident was prevented in Coimbatore city” due to the thorough investigation into the incident and the vigilant patrolling of the police personnel, an official release said; 58 police officers and personnel were felicitated

A “major untoward incident was prevented in Coimbatore city” due to the thorough investigation into the incident and the vigilant patrolling of the police personnel, an official release said; 58 police officers and personnel were felicitated

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitated 58 police officers and personnel, including Coimbatore Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, all of whom were involved in the investigation of the recent Coimbatore car explosion case.

During an event at the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin felicitated the officers and police personnel.

Soon after the explosion of an LPG cylinder in the car within the Ukkadam police station limits in Coimbatore on October 23, police personnel ensured that evidence at the site was not disturbed, an official release said. On the day of the incident, (suspect killed in the incident) Jamesha Mubin “could not drive his car further after noticing that vigilant police personnel, were involved in patrolling. Eventually, he died in the explosion of the car cylinder in the same spot,” the release said.

A “major untoward incident was prevented in Coimbatore city” due to the thorough investigation into the incident and the vigilant patrolling of the police personnel...The prompt action of the police personnel quelled the actions of a few individuals attempting to create panic with an ulterior motive and ensured that commercial establishments and the general public in Coimbatore were not affected during Deepavali festival,” the release said.

Within 12 hours of the incident being reported, special teams were formed to aid the investigation, which collected 148 pieces of evidence and seized explosive materials and further arrested six persons in connection with the incident. The very next day, actions were undertaken under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and senior officials were present at the event.