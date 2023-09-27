HamberMenu
NIA questions two accused in custody

September 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is questioning two of the 13 accused in the Coimbatore car blast case in custody.

Sources said that Mohammed Idris and Mohammed Azarudeen alias Azar, 12th and 13th accused in the explosion of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 23 last year, are being questioned.

The NIA special court in Chennai granted the custody of the two accused to the agency for eight days on September 22. The NIA officials brought the two to Coimbatore and took them to a few locations for questioning and evidence collection.

Idris of G.M. Nagar near Ukkadam was a friend of Jamesha Mubeen, the alleged mastermind of the car blast. Azarudeen was arrested by the agency on September 1. He had been arrested and chargesheeted by the NIA in the Tamil Nadu ISIS module case. According to NIA, Mubeen and two others had met Azarudeen in a prison in Kerala, where he was serving judicial remand, following which the conspiracy for the car blast was hatched in Sathyamangalam forests.

