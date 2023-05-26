DGP opens four new police stations in Coimbatore

May 26, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Friday inaugurated three new police stations at Sundarapuram, Karumbukadai and Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore, apart from an All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore south, at Podanur.

With this, the total number of law and order police stations in Coimbatore city has increased to 18. Mr. Babu said the three new police stations were announced by the government to step up policing in Coimbatore city, especially in the aftermath of the car blast on October 23, 2022.

The Kavundampalayam police station was formed by bifurcating the jurisdiction of the Thudiyalur police station of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police. Mr. Babu said Thudiyalur and Vadavalli police stations of Coimbatore District Police would be annexed to the Coimbatore City Police soon, taking the total number of L&O stations in the city to 20. With this, the total jurisdiction of the city police would increase and the annexing of the two stations would help the police curb crimes getting reported in the suburbs, he said.

With the opening of the AWPS south at Podanur, the number of AWPSs in the city increased to four. The remaining AWPSs are located at R.S. Puram (west), Ramanathapuram (east) and Kattoor (central). Earlier, complainants from the Coimbatore south region had to come to the AWPS east.