Coimbatore car blast: NIA’s investigation will be impartial, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

The National Investigation Agency would conduct an impartial investigation into the Coimbatore car blast case, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Thursday.

Addressing the media at Coimbatore International Airport, Ms. Soundararajan said that though the person who died in the blast was already under investigation by the NIA, the State police could have monitored his activities more closely. The case initially looked like a gas cylinder blast, but a deeper investigation revealed many things, she said.

Since the case had been taken up by the NIA, the investigation would be impartial. The State government should take steps to build confidence among the people that they are living in a safe environment, she said.

Responding to a question on the bandh called by the BJP on October 27 in Coimbatore, she said, “It is a warning mechanism to make people more cautious, and calling for a bandh is one of the democratic ways of peaceful protest.”

“Politicians have to avoid using tough language against one another and facilitate an impartial investigation of this case. Any comments have to be made in a civilised manner,” she added.