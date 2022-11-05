Coimbatore City Police plan to create a tenant database

The police aim to collect details such as identification proof, mobile numbers, family details, permanent address, address of previous residence and nature of work through each police station.

The recent incident of a car blast in front of the Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore, in which its suspected mastermind Jameesha Mubin, who had managed to escape surveillance, was killed has prompted the police to attempt creating a database of tenants in the textile city.

A senior police officer said house owners would be insisted on collecting details of tenants while renting out houses with which the police will maintain a database soon.

House owners will have to collect these details when a new tenant occupies a house and share the details with the police. The owners will also have to inform the police when the tenant vacates the house, the officer said.

Mubin, who died in the blast on October 23, had been residing in a rented house at H.M.P.R. Street at Kottaimedu for about a month.

According to police department sources, an intelligence alert, which was circulated on July 19 in the wake of the riot at a school in Kallakurichi on July 17, had a list of 96 persons who had to be under police radar. Mubin’ s name was listed 89 th as a resident of Vincent Road in Coimbatore.

When intelligence personnel reportedly checked the address, they discovered that Mubin was not living there anymore. According to Mubin’s in-laws, the couple and two children stayed in the house on Vincent Road for a brief period and moved to a rented house on H.M.P.R. Street.

Hence, the Coimbatore City Police are planning to have a tenant information system.