Andhra Pradesh

19 migrant workers injured in accident in Andhra Pradesh

Rescue work in progress at the location of the lorry accident on NH44 Nirmal bypass road on Saturday.

Rescue work in progress at the location of the lorry accident on NH44 Nirmal bypass road on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A lorry carrying migrant workers fell off the NH44 Nirmal bypass road, about 1 km from the Kondapur highway junction in the wee hours of Saturday, resulting in injuries to 19 of them. The injured are being treated for bone fractures in the Nirmal government hospital, according to Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju.

The SP told reporters that the lorry carrying about 60 migrant workers from Hyderabad was headed towards Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. The labourers belonged to various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Police officials from Nirmal Rural police station and others reached the accident spot immediately and shifted the injured to the hospital. SP Raju was at the spot and at the hospital, supervising rescue operations and treatment of the injured persons.

"The accident took place between 4 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. on the highway, but no fatality has been reported. All the injured are out of danger and are being treated at the hospital here," he said.

