April 21, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:13 am IST

On April 21, leaders from 14 political parties, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, will participate in Opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘Ulgulan Nyay rally’.

Led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the rally will be held in Jharkhand capital’s Prabhat Tara ground.

Political parties, on April 20, intensified their poll campaigning for the second phase of the 2024 general election with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying at a rally in Bengaluru that the Congress government in Karnataka has turned tech city into tanker city, leaving it to tanker mafia.

Similarly, TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission of India chalked out seven-phase polls to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues to carry out extensive campaigning using the nation’s resources.

The seven-phase polls would end on June 1 and counting would take place on June 4. The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly.