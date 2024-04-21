GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates | INDIA bloc to hold Ulgulan rally in Ranchi

Opposition leaders to participate in rally in Ranchi; Jharkhand CM to expose Centre’s ‘dictatorial’ approach

April 21, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amroha, Apr 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav and others during an election rally for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Amroha on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Amroha, Apr 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav and others during an election rally for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Amroha on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

On April 21, leaders from 14 political parties, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, will participate in Opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘Ulgulan Nyay rally’.

Led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the rally will be held in Jharkhand capital’s Prabhat Tara ground.

Track updates from April 20 here.

Political parties, on April 20, intensified their poll campaigning for the second phase of the 2024 general election with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying at a rally in Bengaluru that the Congress government in Karnataka has turned tech city into tanker city, leaving it to tanker mafia.

Similarly, TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission of India chalked out seven-phase polls to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues to carry out extensive campaigning using the nation’s resources.

The seven-phase polls would end on June 1 and counting would take place on June 4. The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly. 

  • April 21, 2024 01:04
    Shiv Sena fields cabinet minister Sandipan Bhumre from Aurangabad seat

    The Shiv Sena announced the candidature of Maharashtra cabinet minister Sandipan Bhumre from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency for the 2024 election on Saturday.The electoral battleground in Aurangabad, now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is set for a triangular contest, with Bhumre facing off against Chandrakant Khaire of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Imtiaz Jalil of AIMIM. - ANI

  • April 21, 2024 01:02
    “Congress prince” looking for another seat apart from Wayanad: PM Modi

    In a strong swipe at Rahul Gandhi, who is re-contesting Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that another parliamentary seat is expected to be announced for the Congress leader after April 26, indicating that the Congress is not confident of retaining the key constituency in Kerala. Polling in Wayanad will be held on April 26. - ANI

