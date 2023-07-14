HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaishankar meets top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi; discusses issues on peace, tranquillity in border areas

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta.

July 14, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Jakarta

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with the former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, in Jakarta on July 14, 2023. Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with the former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, in Jakarta on July 14, 2023. Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 14 met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and discussed outstanding issues relating to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta.

 

“Just concluded a meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs,” Mr. Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Mr. Jaishankar said he discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

“Our conversation also covered the East Asia Summit/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

India has been locked in a military standoff with China for more than three years, with Jaishankar claiming it to be the most complex challenge in his long diplomatic career.

Mr. Wang, a former Chinese Foreign Minister, is attending the ASEAN plus meetings in Jakarta as the incumbent Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unwell.

Related Topics

India-China / summit / India-ASEAN / ASEAN

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.