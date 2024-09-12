GIFT a SubscriptionGift
40 held in connection with group clashes during Ganesha immersion procession in Karnataka’s Nagamangala  

Sources said there was stone pelting during the Ganesha immersion procession, which escalated into clashes, and several shops were set on fire

Updated - September 12, 2024 10:27 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel take a look at a vehicle that was damaged following clashes between two groups during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession, at Nagamangala in Mandya district of Karnataka, at night on September 11, 2024.

Prohibitory order has been clamped in Nagamangala town in Mandya district of Karnataka following group clashes during Ganesha immersion procession on September 11.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Dr. Kumar said that 40 persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, which took place on Wednesday night.

Security has been beefed up in the town and additional forces from Mysuru and Hassan were requisitioned and deployed at sensitive places. The situation is under control, he added.

Sources said there was stone pelting during the Ganesha immersion procession, which escalated into clashes, and several shops were set on fire.

Mandya district in-charge minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy learnt of the clashes between members of two communities and was constantly in touch with the local police to help diffuse the situation. He has apprised Home Minister G. Parameshwara of the developments, and stressed on the need to maintain peace and amity. Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who left Bengaluru for Nagamangala, said he would convene a peace meeting to bring the situation to normalcy.

Mandya MP and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the violence in Nagamangala.

He accused the local police of failing to ensure protection to the people and alleged that the situation was a fallout of the ‘appeasement policy’ of the Congress. Calling for restoring peace in the town, Mr.’Kumaraswamy cautioned the State Government and the police against using the incident to adopt a domineering approach towards leaders of opposition parties.

Published - September 12, 2024 10:10 am IST

Karnataka / festivals

