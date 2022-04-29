  • On earlier WorldViews I have recommended Non Alignment 2.0 by scholars including Shivshankar Menon and Shyam Saran, also The India Way by S. Jaishankar, who doesn’t advocate non alignment.
  • Forged in Crisis: India and the United States since 1947 by Rudra Chaudhuri is a brilliantly archival book which looks at the period NAM was formed.
  • As does: Non-Aligned Movement Summits: A History by Jovan Kavoski- a Serbian academic who puts together archives from countries that joined the movement, and looks particularly at Tito’s travels to India
  • The Non-Aligned Movement and the Cold War: Delhi - Bandung - Belgrade (Routledge Studies in the Modern History of Asia) is a good collection of essays
  • India’s Foreign Policy Dilemma over Non-Alignment 2.0 by Sudhanshu Tripathi is a more recent look at the sustainability problem for the policy.
  • Finally, two books on indian foreign policy by US based Indian academics:
  • Making India Great: the promise of a reluctant power by Aparna Pande
  • And Indian Foreign Policy: Oxford Short Introductions by Sumit Ganguly