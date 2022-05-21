Sri Lankan Tamils take risky boat rides to Tamil Nadu to escape crisis  

They are chasing elusive dream of a secure, peaceful life

They are chasing elusive dream of a secure, peaceful life

For over 80 Sri Lankan Tamils, including children and infants, who took boats and landed in Tamil Nadu in recent months, the risky journey was not only about fleeing Sri Lanka’s dire economic situation, it was also about chasing an elusive dream — a secure, peaceful life.

A majority of those leaving the northern Jaffna and Mannar districts of Sri Lanka, paying lakhs to be put on a boat to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, had returned to the island only in recent years, according to local organisations working with refugees and returnees in northern Sri Lanka.

“After spending years or decades away in refugee camps in Tamil Nadu, many families came back in recent years, hoping to build a new life here. But post-war reconstruction is incomplete, with hardly any jobs or meaningful development. The grim reality here is making families hopeless especially during the crisis,” says P. Nagenthiran, a coordinator at Forum for Returnees, a voluntary organisation helping families resettle on return.

Thousands of Sri Lankan Tamils fled the island’s civil war in the 1980s and 1990s and found refuge in Tamil Nadu.

Several others, who had the means, went as far as Europe and Canada. The civil war years saw civilians caught amid clashes between the military and the rebel Tigers. Some faced the brutal violence of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) deputed to Sri Lanka between 1987 and 1990.

S. Sivakumari, Special Deputy Collector, Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp, talking with Sri Lankan refugees at Marine Police Station in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district on May 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The indiscriminate shelling in the north and east during the height of the war meant families lost their loved ones, homes, and belongings — all this while being constantly displaced from one temporary shelter to another with only hopes, no assurance, of safety.

Tamil Nadu’s sympathy for the Tamil Tigers, or LTTE, that was leading the armed struggle against the oppressive Sri Lankan state, prompted different governments to take in and house scores of refugees in specially set up camps. Every time the civil war let up a little, some families tried returning. The number increased after May 2009, when the war ended, with the Sri Lankan forces defeating the LTTE. Except, they may not have returned to peace.

S. Nadesalingam, 65, has spent some 35 years in Tamil Nadu. He tried returning twice before he succeeded in 2019. “I was there from 1985 to 1987, then 1990 to 1994, and finally from 1996 to 2019, when I managed to return. So many who are planning to return seek my advice, because I have tried this out many times,” he says from Kilinochchi district, where is now based.

For refugees, life in Tamil Nadu is fairly secure, he notes. “Even if you don’t have a job, the family can manage with the dole given by the government and use the amenities at the refugee camp. Most people don’t mind that life, but for that refugee tag they must bear.”

There are some one lakh refugees in Tamil Nadu, some of whom were actively contemplating return until the crisis. It is the “refugee tag” that prompts some to consider returning to their homeland, where they can live on land that belongs to them — if it is still not military-held — possibly take up a job and build a life without fear.

“That could have been the case if only local and international non-governmental organisations, foreign governments, and local bureaucracy had cared about developing the war-battered area in ways that could benefit the people,” Mr. Nadesalingam contends, sharing a prevalent view of “failed reconstruction” in the north and east that has pushed many families into debt traps. “But all these organisations and officials failed. On return, people feel abandoned. The crisis has only made them more disillusioned about their future.”

The specific motivations of each family leaving their village could vary. While most appear to be returnees, there are some who are not, according to locals. Many are from “lower-middle and middle classes”, community workers observe. Further, there are administrative challenges to making asylum claims, for they have fled economic adversity this time, and not war.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have flagged “security concerns” and stepped-up surveillance along coastal Tamil Nadu, to deter “intrusions”.

Faced with acute shortages and long-term deprivation, many Tamil families are still chasing that dream of a secure life.