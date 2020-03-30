Coronavirus | Lockdown returns at Yamuna Expressway as migrants struggle to find means to travel to hometowns

Police personnel were on Monday witnessed tracking down, confronting, and in some cases, using their batons and sticks to chase away hapless passengers, who were hoping to find means of travel to their hometowns from the Yamuna Expressway here.

As the “strict enforcement” of the lockdown seeking to contain the community spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic came into effect after two days of being relaxed, some passengers such as Ram Kumar and his family of seven — including four children — sought to try their luck at the “Zero Point”.

“I was engaged at a factory in Gurugram and couldn’t make it in time till here on Sunday. We reached only this morning. The police fed us two strikes from their sticks and asked us to find some camp which they have set up for us. They didn’t tell us where exactly it is though,” Mr. Kumar, a resident of Firozabad near Agra, claimed.

Mr. Kumar and his family were among a dozen people who had, somehow, made their way to the location.

A few minutes into their wait, a police van ascended up to their location, only to have the personnel get down from it and chase them away. Below the “Zero Point,” police personnel confronted Satbir Singh and Anil Singh, who were hoping to travel to Mathura.

“We tried to go back both day before yesterday and yesterday but there were either no buses available or there was no space on the ones plying. So we thought we will try to go back again today. We didn’t know the lockdown was back in place,” Satbir, now an out-of-work factory hand, said.

When asked where they were supposed to go, one of the police personnel told this correspondent, “There are camps which are being set up. These people will find them themselves.”