First Day First Show | Reviews of ‘Jubilee’ and ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

April 07, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated April 09, 2023 12:17 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Celebrities attend opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center

Celebrities from all over the world marked their presence on Friday, April 1, at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Rekha, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Penelope Cruz were some of the A-list celebrities who attended the event

Here are a few highlights from the event:

> In pictures: Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz grace NMACC opening event

> I want to act in a play at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, says Rajinikanth

> Varun Dhawan on being trolled after video of him lifting Gigi Hadid goes viral: “It was planned”

Bollywood

Ayan Mukerji to direct Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’; ‘Brahmastra 2 & 3’ to release in 2026 and 2027

Shah Rukh Khan tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update month after injury on ‘Project K’ sets

Revathy, Tillotama Shome join Netflix’s ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

Abhishek Banerjee, Diana Penty, and Nimrat Kaur join Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Section 84’

Hollywood

Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes

Harry Potter series might soon become a reality at HBO Max

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star with Idris Elba, John Cena in ‘Heads of State’

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director Chad Stahelski open to a fifth movie

Trailer of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie,’ starring Margot Robbie, out

Nick Fury becomes the most wanted man on the planet in ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth is back as the unstoppable Tyler Rake in ‘Extraction 2’ teaser trailer

Miles Morales swings to Mumbattan to save the multiverse in ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ trailer

‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’ to release on June 7, 2024

Keanu Reeves to play damaged Hollywood star in dark comedy ‘Outcome’

Robert De Niro to star in crime drama series ‘Bobby Meritorious’

Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon,’ starring Joaquin Phoenix, to release on November 22

First look of Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried from ‘The Crowded Room’ out

Dwayne Johnson to star in Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’

Director Ari Aster teases new film with Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix fainted on ‘Beau Is Afraid’ set, reveals director Ari Aster at surprise screening

‘The Last of Us’ actor Bella Ramsey to star in period drama ‘Monstrous Beauty’

Release of Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman 2’ moved up

Austin Butler to play crime boss Danny Ryan in screen adaptation of novel ‘City on Fire’

Jodie Comer, Paul Mescal take acting gold at Olivier Awards

Chloe Zhao to helm adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel ‘Hamnet’

Kristen Stewart directs ‘The Film’ for indie rock supergroup Boygenius

Josh Friedman boards Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ movie as a writer

Newcomer Maia Kealoha to play a lead role in Disney’s live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ film

Taraji P. Henson joins ‘Abbott Elementary’ in a guest role

Malia Obama to make directorial debut with a short film

Regional Cinema

NTR Jr starts shooting for Koratala Siva’s film

Vijay Sethupathi, director Manikandan to collaborate once again

Actor Vijay joins Instagram; first post gets 6 million likes

Rashmika Mandanna’s next is ‘Rainbow,’ a Tamil-Telugu bilingual

First look of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Kurukkan’ out

Meera Jasmine’s next is ‘Queen Elizabeth’

Trailer of Aashiq Abu’s ‘Neelavelicham’ out

Actor Swastika Mukherjee lodges police complaint against co-producer for sending threat mails

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in April: Steven Yeun and Ali Wong’s comedy-drama BEEF, documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, Norwegian movie War Sailor, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee, biographical survival film On a Wing and Prayer, Krishna Vamsi’s Telugu film Rangamarthanda, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in April: Fantasy adventure Peter Pan & Wendy, first season of sports drama The Crossover, docuseries Dear Mama, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: New episodes of comedy-drama Ted Lasso, Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves’ My Kind of Country, thriller series Liaison, and more

Essential reading

1) Adarsh Gourav on his latest show ‘Extrapolations’ and how ‘The White Tiger’ changed his life

>> The actor also ruminates on the probable effects of Artificial Intelligence on actors and the entertainment industry

2) We wanted everything to look natural, says Sathyan Sooryan on ‘Dasara’

>> The DOP speaks about filming ‘Dasara’, from the metaphorical lighting for the 3 leads to the extensive night portions

3) Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vikramaditya Motwane on making ‘Jubilee’

>> The cast speaks about how ‘Jubilee’, an unhurried look at the Hindi film industry of the 1940s and 50s, came to be

4) Vetri Maaran said he’ll call me for the right role after ‘Polladhavan;’ it’s been worth the wait: ‘Viduthalai’ actor Chetan

>> The actor also speaks about why an actor can’t work simultaneously in both television and films

5) Every character stems from real-life observations, says ‘Balagam’ makers Venu Yeldandi

>> The director talks about how he wanted the film to reflect native culture and relationships in Sircilla, Telangana

6) ‘B 32 Muthal 44 Vare’ is an emotional drama and a satire on body shaming, says Shruthi Sharanyam

>> The debutant’s Malayalam movie is about how the six main characters overcome their insecurities about their body

7) Supriya Sobti Gupta on ‘Caught Out’: I wanted to bring out the human element in Indian cricket’s match-fixing saga

>> The debutant director talks about what motivated her to explore the 2000 match-fixing saga

8) How queer movies are going beyond the lesbian-gay binary and mainstream themes to explore layered narratives

>> Transgender filmmakers and actors are leaning into the much-debated question of authenticity in queer cinema

9) Shows and dramas on the music business: money does not talk, it sings

>> While there are many shows, documentaries and movies on artistes, here is a look at some that focus on the music industry

What to watch

1) Aditya Roy Kapur’s thriller ‘Gumraah’ lacks killer instinct

2) ‘Jubilee’ is lustrous, long-winded showbiz drama

3) Ravi Teja’s ‘Ravanasura’ is a middling thriller that is neither wicked nor fun

4) ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a nostalgic power-up for fans and a trip down drain pipe for the rest

5) Insipid screenplay kills the intriguing freedom struggle story of ‘August 16, 1947’

6) A brilliant Russel Crowe stars in ‘The Pope’s Exorcist,’ a straightforward exorcism story

7) Priyadarshan’s ‘Corona Papers’ is an average affair

8) ‘B 32 Muthal 44 Vare’ is a sensitive, nuanced take on body politics

9) ‘Tetris’ is a chaotic cold-war thriller featuring a reliable Taron Egerton

10) Podcast ‘The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling’ is a timid inspection of the ‘Harry Potter’ author’s mind

