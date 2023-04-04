‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ trailer: Miles Morales swings to Mumbattan to save the multiverse

April 04, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The trailer of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse was unveiled today. The animated feature, a sequel to the 2018 hit superhero film, releases in theatres on June 2.

With spectacular animation, as expected, the trailer shows how Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) swing their way to the multiverse where they meet a host of Spider-People. There, a new enemy, Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), forces Miles to make a difficult choice: whether to save one loved one or to save all the words in the multiverse. “When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most,” reads the official logline of the movie.

The second instalment of the trilogy is expected to be another colourful, funny but also emotional telling of the fan-favourite superhero. There are plenty of surprises as well, and one such surprise is the introduction to Spider-Man India (voiced by Karan Soni), an Indian equivalent who hails from Mumbatton.

Into the Spider-Verse followed the story of how 13-year-old Morales becomes one of many Spider-Men. The movie was a unique combination of computer animation and traditional hand-drawn techniques.

Justin K Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are directing the movie, which will also feature Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman.

Across the Spider-Verse is being produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Christina Steinberg. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.

The upcoming film is the second of a planned trilogy. The third part, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will make its debut worldwide on March 29, 2024.