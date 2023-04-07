Aashiq Abu directorial 'Neelavelicham': Official trailer gets launched

April 07, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The official trailer of Neelavelicham helmed by Aashiq Abu based on the story written by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer has been released.

The film stars Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles, alongside Tovino Thomas as the protagonist is slated to get released on 2023 April 20. The trailer of the film has garnered significant attention on social media and was endorsed by many notable figures in the film industry.

The additional screenplay has been written by Hrishikesh Bhaskaran. The movie is produced by Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal under the banner of OPM Cinemas. The other cast involved includes Chemban Vinod Jose, James Elia, Jayaraj Kozhikode, Uma KP, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Renji Kangol, Jitin Puthenchery, Nisthar Sait, Pramod Veliyanad, Thasneem, Pooja Mohanraj, Devaki Bhaagi, and Indian as actors.

The cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan, with V Saajan as Film Editor.