HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Vijay joins instagram

Vijay was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s ‘Varisu’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna 

April 02, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Vijay

Actor Vijay | Photo Credit: L. Srinivasan

“Hello Nanbas and Nanbis,” is the caption of actor Vijay’s first Instagram post. The actor joined the photo and video sharing application on April 2 and posted a photo of himself in a white shirt with a black jacket.

The actor is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo which is set for release on October 19, 2023. The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Vijay was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandanna 

Related Topics

Tamil cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.