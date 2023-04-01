HamberMenu
Vijay Sethupathi and director Manikandan to collaborate once again

The new web series was launched on Friday at Usilampatti, Tamil Nadu

April 01, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Manikandan and Vijay Sethupathi at the web series’ launch

Director Manikandan and Vijay Sethupathi at the web series’ launch | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Manikandan of Kaaka Muttaifame is making his OTT debut with a new series for Disney+ Hotstar. The series will star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, marking his third collaboration with the filmmaker after Aandavan Kattalaiand Kadaisi Vivasayi.

The new series was launched on Friday at Usilampatti, Tamil Nadu. 7C’s Entertainment Pvt Ltd’s P Arumugakumar is producing the series which will have music by Rajesh Murugesan and cinematography by Shanmugasundaram.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who was a part of this Friday’s release Viduthalai Part 1, will also be seen in the film’s sequel which is expected to be released soon. He also has films like Merry Christmas, Gandhi Talks, Mumbaikar and Jawan in different stages of development.

