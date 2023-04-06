HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keanu Reeves to play damaged Hollywood star in dark comedy 'Outcome'

Jonah Hill will helm the project which he has co-written with Ezra Woods

April 06, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

ANI
Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves | Photo Credit: Joerg Carstensen

Actor Keanu Reeves is all set to play the role of a damaged Hollywood star in a dark comedy titled Outcome. Jonah Hill will helm the project which he has co-written with Ezra Woods, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

ALSO READ: How the ‘John Wick’ franchise revitalised an entire genre 

Outcome will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past. Hill will also produce Outcome with Matt Dines, his partner at their Strong Baby banner, along with the company's Ali Goodwin.

ALSO READ
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ movie review: Keanu Reeves is all aces in final instalment that’s more personal and bloodier than ever

The project will be an Apple Studios production. Also, this project reteams Hill and Apple following their partnership on a Grateful Dead biopic from Martin Scorsese's Sikelia Productions, which is currently in development. Scorsese will direct the film from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, with Hill set to star and produce for Strong Baby, alongside Dines.

Meanwhile, Reeves, who was recently seen in John Wick: Chapter 4, will next be seen in the franchise’s spin-off film Ballerina.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.